Let it snow... on Christmas in J&K, Ladakh

By IANS|   Published: 24th December 2020 10:41 am IST
Srinagar, Dec 24 : Night temperatures improved marginally in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday as a cold wave continued unabated over the two union territories ahead of Christmas, when the MET forecast light snow or even rain at various places.

“A partial cloud cover helped to raise the night temperatures. A short spell of rain/snow is likely to occur in the two union territories on Christmas tomorrow,” an official of the MET department said.

The 40-day long ‘Chillai Kalan’ that started on December 21 will continue till January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.8 degreesCelsius, Pahalgam minus 5.2 and Gulmarg minus 5.6.

Leh in Ladakh was at minus 16.3, Kargil minus 17.2 and Drass minus 23.1 — one of the coldest inhabited place in the world. On January 9, 1995, Drass recorded minus 60 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded 6.6, Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town Katra was at 6.7, Batote 2.7, Bannihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah 0.1 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

