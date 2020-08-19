LeT terrorist arrested with arms, ammunition in J-K’s Bandipora

The terrorist identified as Subzar Ahmad alias 'Aatish Bhai'

By Mansoor Published: 19th August 2020 9:09 am IST
terrorists
Representative Image

Bandipora: Police in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district along with security forces on Tuesday evening arrested a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit along with arms and live ammunition.

The terrorist identified as Subzar Ahmad alias ‘Aatish Bhai’ is a resident of the Shopian district’s Awneera area.

“Incriminating material along with arms and live ammunition (one 9mm pistol along with pistol magazine and 4 live rounds) were recovered from the possession of the said person. He joined proscribed terrorist outfit LeT recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin locality,” the police official said.

An FIR has been registered in the Hajin police station.

An investigation has been initiated, and further details are awaited.

Source: ANI
