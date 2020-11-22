LG Display to supply transparent OLED panels to Panasonic

Seoul, Nov 22 : South Korean flat panel maker LG Display has signed a deal with Japanese firm Panasonic on supply of its transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels, an industry official said on Sunday.

The panels will be used in Panasonic’s 55-inch OLED display modules, which in turn can be used for digital signage products, the official said.

In August, LG Display said that it has provided the world’s first transparent OLED displays for subway train windows in Beijing and the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.

LG Display said transparent OLEDs are gaining interest not only from mobility customers in the areas of self-driving cars, airplanes and subways but also from sectors such as the smart home and smart building industries, reports Yonhap news agency.

The transparent display market is expected to grow at an average rate of 46 percent annually and reach $4.93 billion by 2024, LG Display said, citing global consulting firm Prescient & Strategic Intelligence.

