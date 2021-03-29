LG launches new TV for gaming, cinema lovers

New Delhi: LG on Monday launched a new TV ‘OLED48CXTV’ with an aim to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

Priced at Rs 1,99,990, it is powered by NVIDIA G-SYNC and offers responsive gaming with no tearing and stuttering.

The new TV also features LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor which claims to deliver balanced sound effect through AI Acoustic Tuning and supports the latest gaming-focused features like higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications.

With ALLM, TV’s low-lag Game mode is automatically selected when a compatible console is connected, and VRR dynamically matches the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate being output by a console.

The new LG TV also comes with a Sports Alert feature that provides a seamless sport viewing experience by providing real-time alerts to users on their favourite sports news and game updates.

According to the company, the TV comes with individual self-lit pixels that ensure an expressive cinema experience, by providing a richness of colour and contrast. In addition to the stunning picture quality, self-lit pixels offer an equally great view from wide viewing angles and ensure display latency, motion blur, and ghosting are reduced to barely discernible levels.

It also offers faster response time (1 ms) and low input lag, with minimal image blur and zero interference, making the experience highly engaging.