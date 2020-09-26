LG Manoj Sinha meets Rajnath, discusses law and order in Valley

New Delhi, Sep 26 : Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday appraised Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the prevailing law and order situation in the Valley.

Sinha met Singh in New Delhi and discussed increased terror activities in the Valley and also the government’s counter-terror plans to contain them.

Intelligence agencies have flagged that ahead of winter, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence has planned to flood the Valley with weapons to create unrest in the valley and to do so, ISI has procured a sizable number of Hexacopters from a Chinese firm.

The agency said that the Chinese firm is associated with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on the pretext of protecting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) assets.

Sources said that due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by India’s security forces, Pakistan is unable to push neither terrorists nor weapons to increase violence levels in the Valley.

“Pakistan’s ISI has been given an ultimatum to push in maximum infiltrators along with weapons into Kashmir before the onset of winter, when the undergrowth/bushes in most infiltration prone areas will die down due to dew and snowfall,” the source said.

It was further stated that the ISI has reportedly analysed the rules of engagement followed by Indian Security forces that they do not fire when an intruder along the Line of Control is seen without a weapon.

“Therefore, this modus operandi to infiltrate terrorists without weapons and sending weapons separately by drones or other means has been instituted to reduce the risk of terrorists getting eliminated at the Line of Control itself,” the source said

Pakistan has been carrying out incessant ceasefire violations at Line of Control. Till July this year, a total of 2,662 ceasefire violation cases were reported in the Valley.

Last year, 3,168 ceasefire violations were reported. In 2018, the figure of ceasefire violations was 1,629. This year till July, a total 120 terror-related cases have been reported and last year during the same period – between January and July — a total 188 cases were reported.

Similarly, this year till July, 35 security personnel lost their lives in the line of duty and last year during the same period 75 security personnel had lost their lives fighting terrorists.

