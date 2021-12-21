LG unveils its ‘first gaming laptop’ with 11th Gen Intel CPU

It comes with a vapour chamber which they claim keeps the laptop running cool, even when pushed to the limits.

Published: 21st December 2021
Seoul: South Korean tech giant LG has unveiled its first gaming laptop ‘UltraGear 17G90Q’ with 11th Gen Intel CPU.

LG’s 17G90Q gaming laptop features a 1,920 x 1,080 IPS panel with a claimed 1 millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor coupled with an NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card.

The laptop comes in two dual channel DDR4 RAM options — 16GB and 32GB — and supports up to 1TB of storage with its M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMe).

Other than that, it weighs in at 2.64kg, comes with a per-key RGB backlit keyboard, USB 4 Gen 3A-2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2A-1 Type-C, HDMI, RJ45, DC-in, as well as microSD/UFS ports.

There is a 93Wh battery under the hood, FHD webcam with dual mic, Wi-Fi 6E, and Intel Killer Wireless, as well as 2 way speakers with DTS X Ultra.

More information about the laptop will be available during the CES 2022.

The company will roll out the new LG Ultra Gear gaming laptops gradually in the global market, starting in Korea in January 2022.

