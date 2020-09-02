LG’s new T-shaped dual-screen smartphone to be unveiled on September 14

Hyderabad: Electronic giant LG will unveil its new flagship dual-screen T-shaped smartphone on September 14 through an online event, the company shared on Wednesday.

An invitation to the event was posted on the official YouTube channel. The event will start at 10 am EDT.

T-Shaped dual-screen smartphone

The 23-second video invitation showed two smartphones screens that is crossed ina T-shape, before aligning to become one vertical screen.

The company said The New smartphone would be the first in its Explorer Project lineup.

Explorer Line

The electronic giant said that the ‘Explorer line’ would aim at offering innovative products that are used in different ways compared to traditional devices.

The focus on innovative usability in the lineup differs from the LG Velvet, which the firm previously labelled as being part of its Universal lineup,

which will be focused on competing against others on the market.

New features

The new device will have features developed alongside the streaming services Rave, Ficto, and Tubi as well as South Korea search giant Naver, LG said. The South Korean tech giant added that the upcoming smartphone would use Qualcomm silicon.

Naver has also developed a new version of its Whale browser for the new device, the company said. The search giant previously collaborated with LG to provide a browser for LG’s dual-screen smartphone accessories.