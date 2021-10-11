Library at Jamia Nagar police station now digitized

New Delhi: Introduced with an aim to bring the student community closer and smoothen ties between the police and public, the ‘Police Public Library’ at Jamia Nagar police station has now been digitized to meet the needs of today’s tech-savvy readers.

The library, inaugurated in 2012, is now revamped to ‘Delhi Police Digital Library’ and is managed by an NGO, Shikhar Organisation for Social Development.

The library, which is is open to all for access, provides Wi-Fi, laptops, study materials, books, journals, etc., for free. The library also runs coaching classes in association with educators including senior IPS officers and other civil servants.

The director of the library, Nadeem Akhtar, was quoted by the Times of India saying that the idea was to provide coaching facilities to students who would not be able to afford it otherwise.