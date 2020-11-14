Libya to hold national elections in December 2021: UN

Tripoli, Nov 14 : Representatives across the Libyan social and political spectrum have agreed to hold national elections in December 2021, the UN Mission in the country has announced.

The 75 representatives reached the agreement at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, an inclusive intra-Libyan political dialogue platform, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephanie Williams, head of the UN Support in Libya, as saying at a virtual press conference on Friday.

The forum was launched under the auspices of the UN shortly after the Libyan parties signed a UN-sponsored permanent ceasefire agreement in Geneva on October 23 with an aim to discuss a political roadmap to end their year-long conflict and achieve lasting peace.

Representatives of the six-day forum have reached a preliminary agreement on a roadmap for the preparatory phase towards the national elections, said William, who is also the acting special representative of the UN Secretary General in Libya.

She said that the representatives have started outlining the competencies of a reformed presidency council and a government of national unity.

Participants of the talks “are taking steps to ensure that the candidates for the selection process are asked to adhere to the principles of inclusivity, transparency, efficiency, pluralism, collegiality, and patriotism”, Williams said.

The east-based army and the UN-backed government had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict for more than a year in and around Tripoli, which ended in early June with the UN-backed government announcing takeover of all western Libya after withdrawal of the east-based army.

The fighting has killed and injured hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 150,000 others.

