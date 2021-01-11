Libyan committee presents plans on constitutional basis for polls

Tripoli, Jan 11 : The Legal Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) presented proposals on constitutional basis for this year’s general elections during its virtual meeting with UN officials.

“The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s Legal Committee held a virtual session today, during which the Committee’s members presented their proposals regarding the constitutional basis for the national elections on December 24,” Xinhua news agency quoted the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) as saying on Sunday.

“They agreed to hold intensive sessions during this week to reach a consensus on proposals. UNSMIL commends the constructive discussions and stresses the importance of moving forward towards agreeing on specific proposals to be presented to Libyan Political Dialogue Forum,” the mission added.

A total of 75 Libyans participated in the UN-sponsored LPDF held on November 7-15, 2020 in Tunisia to discuss a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in the war-torn country.

The participants agreed to hold general elections in Libya on December 24, 2021.

They also voted through a mechanism to select the unified executive authority of the country.

The Legal Committee aims to follow up on the discussions of the constitutional committee that consists of people from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, and to make recommendations for the purpose of assistance, according to the UNSMIL.

