Light rain expected in Telangana for next 24 hours

Published: 18th October 2021 2:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: After a bout of heavy rain on Saturday, Telangana state is likely to witness light to moderate rains with thundershowers at isolated places for the next 24 hours, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has said in a forecast.

According to a notification issued by TSDPS, the weather in the state will mainly remain dry from October 20.

During the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded the highest rainfall of 51.9 mm at Bhadradri Kothagudem and the highest maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius at Khammam and the lowest minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Mahabubnagar.

Hyderabad during the same period recorded no rainfall and the highest maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Serlingampally and the lowest minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Rajendranagar.

