Light showers, thunderstorm in Mumbai, adjoining areas

Mumbai: Mumbai and some neighbouring areas experienced light rain withthunderstorm early Monday morning following the formation of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea.

Light rain/drizzle was reported from parts of Mumbai city, its suburbs and neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, bringing some respite to residents from the hot and humid weather.

On Sunday also, some parts of the state, including Pune, witnessed rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds.

“Maharashtra state experienced rain with thunderstorms associated with gusty winds especially in interiors in last 24 hours,” IMD Mumbai’s deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar said in a tweet on Monday.

The low pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea may develop into a cyclonic storm and is likely to hit North Maharashtra and Gujarat coast on June 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The state government has stepped up safety measures along the Konkan coast to tackle any eventuality.

Thackeray last week held a meeting on monsoon preparedness with officials of the government,IMD, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.