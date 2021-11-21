Light to moderate rain expected in Telangana for next two days

Hyderabad: Telangana state is likely to witness light to moderate rains with thundershowers at isolated places for the next two days, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has said in a forecast.

During the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded the highest rainfall of 18.1 mm at Bhadradri Kothagudem and the highest maximum temperature of 35.0 degrees Celsius at Adilabad. The lowest minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nagarkurnool.

According to TSDPS, light rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. During the last 24 hours, Hyderabad recorded the highest rainfall of 4.7 mm at Malakpet and the highest maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius at Khairatabad, and the lowest minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius recorded at Serlingampally.

Temperatures

The minimum temperatures in the state are expected to be in the range of 20 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

In the city, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 21 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 28 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.