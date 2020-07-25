Lili Reinhart on battling anxiety amid Covid pandemic

Los Angeles: Actress Lili Reinhart has been dealing with anxiety issues amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a conversation with author Sylvester McNutt on Instagram, Lili spoke about how the pandemic has affected her mental health, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I stress myself out all the time. Going to the post office … I really don’t want to drive to post office. It gives me anxiety because I don’t want to leave my dog, I don’t want to have to deal with going out in public. I don’t want to deal with the mask thing, I would (wear a mask), but I don’t want to put myself in a stressful environment. I get myself hyped up about very dumb things,” she said.

The “Riverdale” fame actress revealed that she has been struggling with anxiety since she was in school.

“I really struggled during school. Obviously, I couldn’t escape that situation, I didn’t have a choice. I started getting panic attacks when I was in 8th grade so I think I was thirteen and every day in my 8th grade year I would cry in the morning,” she revealed.

Source: IANS