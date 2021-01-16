Lily Allen is in a ‘really great’ place

Los Angeles, Jan 16 : Singer Lily Allen was earlier battling with substance abuse, and now she said she is in a really great place.

Allen said she is enjoying life again, and continuing to “break the cycle” of addiction, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She is now spending more time with her children — daughters Marnie and Ethel, whom she has with former husband Sam Cooper — than before.

“It’s really great. (I’m) in the process of, breaking that cycle, you know? I felt so guilty about neglecting my kids in those early years of their life and having to go off on tour and misbehave in the way that I was. I really have, like, a great relationship with my kids now. I’m there to pick them up at the school gates whenever I can be, and I’m off dropping them off in the morning, and I’ll make them dinner, and they’ll come to me when they’ve got problems, and that’s, like, golden to me,” she said.

She is also in a happy and healthy relationship with her husband David Harbour, whom she married in September last year.

“He’s sober, has been sober for 20 years now. We’re thinking about what we’re going to do with the rest of our lives,” she said.

