Links with Gangster Nayeem: 25 cops given clean chit by SIT

Hyderabad: Four years after the encounter of dreaded gangster Nayeem aka Bhongir Nayeem, The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that investigated the alleged nexus of with policemen and politicians has reached conclusion.

The SIT had given a clean chit to 25 police personnel, who were facing allegations in the case. The SIT has revealed this crucial information under RTI query filed by Forum for Good Governance. The Chief of the SIT Y Nagi Reddy informed the petitioner revealing the details.

The SIT while disseminating the information has said that the police officers don’t have any links with the gangster Nayeem nor in land settlements done by the gangster.

8 politicians Names were revealed

After detailed investigation SIT has filed more 173 Chargesheets in the case. The names of 8 politicians have been added in in 139 cases filed by the SIT.

The police officers who were given clean chits consists two additional SPs and seven DSPs , 13 CIs and scores of head constables. The SIT chief has announced that he was giving clean chit to all the accused police officers.

Renegade Maoist-turned notorious gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin aka Bhongir Nayeem, wanted by the CBI in connection Sohrabuddin encounter case was shot dead by Telangana police on August 9,2016 in city outskirts.

He was involved in scores of extortion, kidnapping, murder and terror cases.