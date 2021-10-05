Lions international distributes school kits to 1500 needy students

Hyderabad: Lions Club International District 320C conducted a mega service activity focused to benefit poor school students during the present pandemic times by distributing school kits worth over Rs. 5.50 lakh to nearly 1500 needy and deprived students across various localities in Hyderabad.

Titled “Students are our Strength” the event was held at Banjara Function hall Moula Ali Hyderabad wherein 1500 school bags with notebooks, Geometry box Pens, and other stationery required for everyday use by students were distributed.

Lion Avula Gopal Rao District Governor who was the Chief Guest called upon people to come forward and reach out to the poor and needy students by means of financial and material support. He said that students shape the common future of the Nation.

On the occasion, he distributed the school kits worth over Rs. 5.50 lakhs and announced detailed plans for more such service initiatives from the Lions International District 320C.

Lion N. Manohar Reddy District Global Service Team Leader was instrumental in the conduct of the event getting the beneficiaries and distributors on a single platform and added that the pandemic gloom was what drove the efforts.

District Chief Advisor and eminent philanthropists Lion A. Linga Reddy assured of his support to all such societal needs.

The Lions Club International members informed that in the past they not only distributed 15000 high-quality N95 masks amongst the front line Covid warriors but also distributed grocery kits, to orphanages and homes for the aged, besides 62 wheelchairs to Government and other materials to families undergoing treatment at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital Hyderabad.

On the occasion, Lion V. Hari Hara Subramanian , District Treasurer, Lion Mallikarjuna, and other Lion leaders including Past District Governors graced the occasion.