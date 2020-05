List of 31 Indians who succumbed to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia mounted to 42, 925 on Tuesday, 12th May. Although the number of recoveries reached 15, 257, the Kingdom reported 264 deaths due to the disease so far.

Out of the total deaths, 31 are Indian nationals.

It may be mentioned that out of 31, seven died in Madinah, five in Riyadh, 12 in Makkah, five in Jeddah, 1 in Dammam and 1 in Buraidah.

Following is the list of Indians who succumbed to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Serial number Name Age (in years) Date of death Location in Saudi Arabia State in India to which deceased belongs 1 Sh. Shebnaz Pala Kandiyil 29 04.04.2020 Madinah Kerala 2 Sh Safvan Nadamal 41 04.04.2020 Riyadh Kerala 3 Sh. Badre Alam 41 07.04.2020 Jeddah Uttar Pradesh 4 Sh. Suleman Sayyed 59 15.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra 5 Sh. Khan Azamatulla 65 16.04.2020 Makkah Telangana 6 Sh. Barkat Aliabdullatif Fakir 63 16.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra 7 Sh. Mohammed Sadiq 53 18.04.2020 Jeddah Telangana 8 Sh. Md Fakhre Alam 51 19.04.2020 Makkah Uttar Pradesh 9 Sh. Mohammed Aslam Khan 51 18.04.2020 Makkah Uttar Pradesh 10 Sh. Tausif Balbale 40 18.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra 11 Sh. Sheikh Ubedullah 49 18.04.2020 Dammam Maharashtra 12 Sh. Jalal Ahmed Pawaskar 61 23.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra 13 Sh. Mohammad Islam 53 24.04.2020 Madinah Bihar 14 Sh. Abrey Alam Mohammad Alamgir 48 12.04.2020 Makkah Bihar 15 Sh. Zahir Hussain 54 24.04.2020 Makkah Bihar 16 Sh. Vijayakumaran Nair 51 23.04.2020 Riyadh Kerala 17 Sh. Habbis Khan Pitcha Mohammad 51 26.04.2020 Buraidah Kerala 18 Sh. Muhammed Kottuvala 57 29.04.2020 Makkah Kerala 19 Sh. Amar Mohammed 40 29.04.2020 Makkah Telangana 20 Sh. Syed Dastageer 61 29.04.2020 Makkah Telangana 21 Sh. Mohinder Paul 58 29.04.2020 Riyadh Himachal Pradesh 22 Sh. Arikath Hamza 63 01.05.2020 Madinah Kerala 23 Sh. Shamsujoha Khan 45 30.04.2020 Jeddah Uttar Pradesh 24 Sh. Mohammad Rafeek Ottupara 45 04.05.2020 Makkah Kerala 25 Sh. Saker Hossein 26 28.04.2020 Jeddah West Bengal 26 Sh. Yaseen Khan 53 06.05.2020 Makkah Uttar Pradesh 27 Sh. Somu Anbalagan 51 07.05.2020 Jeddah Tamil Nadu 28 Sh. Abdul Salam 51 06.05.2020 Makkah Uttar Pradesh 29 Sh. Mohammed Riyaz Pathan 57 06.05.2020 Riyadh Maharashtra 30 Sh. Ebrahim Kutty Sherief 42 08.05.2020 Riyadh Kerala 31 Sh. Mohammad Khalid Tanveer 43 24.04.2020 Makkah Bihar

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases after the Health Ministry began conducting tests in suspected areas.

Saudi Correspondent Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki provided the list of Indians who succumbed to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

