28 Apr 2020, Tue
List of Indians succumbed to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Posted by Sameer Published: April 28, 2020, 8:48 pm IST
AFP [Representational Photo]

Riyadh: COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia mounted to 18811 after 1289 new cases were reported in the Kingdom on Monday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the country has reached 144. Out of the total deaths, 17 are Indian nationals.

It may be mentioned that out of 17, six died in Madinah, 2 in Riyadh, 5 in Makkah, 2 in Jeddah, 1 in Dammam and 1 in Buraidah.

Following is the list of Indians succumbed to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

NameAge (in years)Date of DeathLocation in Saudi ArabiaState in India to which deceased belongs
Sh. Shebnaz Pala Kandiyil2904.04.2020 Madinah Kerala
Sh Safvan Nadamal41 04.04.2020Riyadh Kerala
Sh. Badre Alam41 07.04.2020Jeddah Uttar Pradesh
Sh. Suleman Sayyed59 15.04.2020Madinah Maharashtra
Sh. Khan Azamatulla65 16.04.2020 Makkah Telangana
Sh. Barkat Aliabdullatif Fakir63 16.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra
Sh. Mohammed Sadiq63 18.04.2020 Jeddah Telangana
Sh. Md Fakhre Alam61 19.04.2020 Makkah Uttar Pradesh
Sh. Mohammed Aslam Khan61 18.04.2020 Makkah Uttar Pradesh
Sh. Tausif Balbale40 18.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra
Sh. Sheikh Ubedullah49 18.04.2020 Dammam Maharashtra
Sh. Jalal Ahmed Pawaskar61 23.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra
Sh. Mohammad Islam53 24.04.2020 Madinah Bihar
Sh. Abrey Alam Mohammad Alamgir48 12.04.2020 Makkah Bihar
Sh. Zahir Hussain54 24.04.2020 Makkah Kerala
Sh. Vijayakumaran Nair51 23/04/2020 Riyadh Kerala
Sh. Habbis Khan Pitcha Mohammad51 26/04/2020 Buraidah Kerala

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

It may be noted that the number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia spiked as the Health Ministry began conducting tests in suspected areas. Till now, around 1 million people have been tested across the Kingdom.

