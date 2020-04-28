Riyadh: COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia mounted to 18811 after 1289 new cases were reported in the Kingdom on Monday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the country has reached 144. Out of the total deaths, 17 are Indian nationals.

It may be mentioned that out of 17, six died in Madinah, 2 in Riyadh, 5 in Makkah, 2 in Jeddah, 1 in Dammam and 1 in Buraidah.

Following is the list of Indians succumbed to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Name Age (in years) Date of Death Location in Saudi Arabia State in India to which deceased belongs Sh. Shebnaz Pala Kandiyil 29 04.04.2020 Madinah Kerala Sh Safvan Nadamal 41 04.04.2020 Riyadh Kerala Sh. Badre Alam 41 07.04.2020 Jeddah Uttar Pradesh Sh. Suleman Sayyed 59 15.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra Sh. Khan Azamatulla 65 16.04.2020 Makkah Telangana Sh. Barkat Aliabdullatif Fakir 63 16.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra Sh. Mohammed Sadiq 63 18.04.2020 Jeddah Telangana Sh. Md Fakhre Alam 61 19.04.2020 Makkah Uttar Pradesh Sh. Mohammed Aslam Khan 61 18.04.2020 Makkah Uttar Pradesh Sh. Tausif Balbale 40 18.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra Sh. Sheikh Ubedullah 49 18.04.2020 Dammam Maharashtra Sh. Jalal Ahmed Pawaskar 61 23.04.2020 Madinah Maharashtra Sh. Mohammad Islam 53 24.04.2020 Madinah Bihar Sh. Abrey Alam Mohammad Alamgir 48 12.04.2020 Makkah Bihar Sh. Zahir Hussain 54 24.04.2020 Makkah Kerala Sh. Vijayakumaran Nair 51 23/04/2020 Riyadh Kerala Sh. Habbis Khan Pitcha Mohammad 51 26/04/2020 Buraidah Kerala

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

It may be noted that the number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia spiked as the Health Ministry began conducting tests in suspected areas. Till now, around 1 million people have been tested across the Kingdom.

