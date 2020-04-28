Riyadh: COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia mounted to 18811 after 1289 new cases were reported in the Kingdom on Monday.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the country has reached 144. Out of the total deaths, 17 are Indian nationals.
It may be mentioned that out of 17, six died in Madinah, 2 in Riyadh, 5 in Makkah, 2 in Jeddah, 1 in Dammam and 1 in Buraidah.
Following is the list of Indians succumbed to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.
|Name
|Age (in years)
|Date of Death
|Location in Saudi Arabia
|State in India to which deceased belongs
|Sh. Shebnaz Pala Kandiyil
|29
|04.04.2020
|Madinah
|Kerala
|Sh Safvan Nadamal
|41
|04.04.2020
|Riyadh
|Kerala
|Sh. Badre Alam
|41
|07.04.2020
|Jeddah
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sh. Suleman Sayyed
|59
|15.04.2020
|Madinah
|Maharashtra
|Sh. Khan Azamatulla
|65
|16.04.2020
|Makkah
|Telangana
|Sh. Barkat Aliabdullatif Fakir
|63
|16.04.2020
|Madinah
|Maharashtra
|Sh. Mohammed Sadiq
|63
|18.04.2020
|Jeddah
|Telangana
|Sh. Md Fakhre Alam
|61
|19.04.2020
|Makkah
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sh. Mohammed Aslam Khan
|61
|18.04.2020
|Makkah
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sh. Tausif Balbale
|40
|18.04.2020
|Madinah
|Maharashtra
|Sh. Sheikh Ubedullah
|49
|18.04.2020
|Dammam
|Maharashtra
|Sh. Jalal Ahmed Pawaskar
|61
|23.04.2020
|Madinah
|Maharashtra
|Sh. Mohammad Islam
|53
|24.04.2020
|Madinah
|Bihar
|Sh. Abrey Alam Mohammad Alamgir
|48
|12.04.2020
|Makkah
|Bihar
|Sh. Zahir Hussain
|54
|24.04.2020
|Makkah
|Kerala
|Sh. Vijayakumaran Nair
|51
|23/04/2020
|Riyadh
|Kerala
|Sh. Habbis Khan Pitcha Mohammad
|51
|26/04/2020
|Buraidah
|Kerala
Spike in COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia
It may be noted that the number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia spiked as the Health Ministry began conducting tests in suspected areas. Till now, around 1 million people have been tested across the Kingdom.
