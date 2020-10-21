List of celebrities who left showbiz to follow spiritual path

Mumbai: A dreamland of many who want to begin their career in acting and other streams of film industry, the ‘glamorous world of showbiz’ is one such place where people aspire to be the biggest stars. Several celebrities who are successful in the industry have chosen their spiritual awakening over their fancy profession.

The sudden decision of such celebrities leaving the industry who were doing well in their careers and enjoying the stardom, has always come as a shock to loyal fans.

Recently, ‘Jai Ho’ actress Sana Khan bid adieu to the industry for a spiritual calling. From Sana, Vinod Khanna to Zaira Wasim, here’s taking a look at such celebrities who listened to their spiritual awakening and walked away from the glamorous world of showbiz.

Celebrities Who Bid Goodbye To The Showbiz

1. Sana Khan

Earlier this month, actress Sana Khan announced on social media that she is leaving the showbiz after she felt enlightened by the ‘teachings of Islam’. Sana took this decision during the lockdown after she broke up with the famous choreographer Melvis Louis. In an Instagram post, Sana Khan called her decision to leave showbiz as the ‘happiest day.

2. Vinod Khanna

The late legendary actor Vinod Khanna who was one of the most loved actors left the industry temporarily and became of a discipline of Osho in the year 1982. He also changed his name to Swami Vinod Bharti. He moved to Rajneeshpuram to follow his spiritual guru.

3. Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim, who started her career in Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, decided to give up her film career as she felt her relationship with her religion was threatened. Zaira received a major backlash for leaving Bollywood before the release of her film, The Sky Is Pink. While many supported her decision of quitting showbiz, many Bollywood celebrities felt she had a super bright future in the world of movies.

In a long Facebook post, she wrote, “This journey has been exhausting, to battle my soul for so long.”

4. Sofia Hayat

In the 2016, the Bigg Boss fame, Sofia Hayat walked away from the showbiz mentioning that she had embraced spirituality and become a nun. She adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother.

5. Anu Aggarwal

Actress Anu Aggarwal had started her journey with the hit film ‘Aashiqui’ in 1990. Later, the actress decided to leave the glamour world of showbiz and follow her spiritual calling. Anu even joined an ashram in Uttarakhand. After she survived a life taking car accident, she took sanyas.

6. Barkha Madan

Model and actress Barkha Madan had made her debut in 1996 alongside Akshay Kumar and Rekha in ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’. She has also worked in the television industry and was a popular face back then. Later, she became a Buddhist nun and also changed her name to Gyalten Samten.

7. Suchitra Sen

Famous Bengali actress Suchitra Sen left the showbiz after serving or almost 25 years in the Indian film industry. Suchitra avoided the public gaze after her retirement and devoted her time to the Ramakrishna Mission. She passed away in 2013.