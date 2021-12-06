List of expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: One hot topic that is ruling internet these days is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. The couple will reportedly exchange the wedding vows on December 9 in Rajasthan and fans have been dying for an official announcement from them.

And now, as the wedding date comes closers, fans of the stars are very keen to know each and every detail about them. Earlier, we have told you about their massive net worth. As per various reports, Vicky and Katrina’s combined net worth is nearly Rs 250 crores. In this write-up, we take you through some of the most expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

1. Kaif’s London Home

Katrina Kaif, who keeps travelling to London to meet her family, owns a palatial home there that is reportedly worth Rs 7.2 crores. The beautiful bungalow is situated in London’s Hampstead area.

2. Mumbai Apartments

Both Katrina and Vicky own multi-crore, lavish homes in Mumbai city. Katrina Kaif stays in two-storied apartment in Andheri West’s Mourya in Mumbai along with her sister Isabelle Kaif. Her cosy boho abode is reportedly worth Rs 45 crores.

On the other, Vicky resides in a lovely apartment that is filled with happy vibes, along with his parents Sham and Veena Kaushal, along with younger brother Sunny Kaushal.

3. Car Collection

Vicky and Kat are ‘petrolhead’. Extravagant SUVs parked in their garages proves the fact. Katrina has Land Rover Range Rover Vogue which approximately costs around Rs 2.37 crore, Mercedes ML350 which is priced at Rs 50 lakh to Audi Q7, which costs around Rs 80 lakh.

On the other hand, Vicky also owns a few luxurious rides including — Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X5 and a Ranger Rover which purchased recently.