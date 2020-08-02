List of foods to keep lungs healthy

New Delhi: Lungs which are important organs of the human body need to be protected from cancer and other ailments.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, it has become even more important to take care of the organ as COVID-19 impacts lungs.

Yesterday, World Lung Cancer Day was celebrated with theme, “I am and I will”.

Following is the list of foods for healthier lungs

Carrots, oranges: These foods contain Carotenoid and their consumption reduces the risk of lung cancer by over 25 percent. It also protects smokers.

Cruciferous vegetables: As they are rich in Sulforaphane, it can reduce the risk of cancer.

Soy: It maintains the level of estrogen hormone level in the body thereby reduces the risk of lung cancer.

Fatty fish: Omega-3 fatty acids that are present in fatty fish keep the overall health of the lungs. It also reduces the effect of smoking.

Green vegetables: Folate that is present in green vegetables protects cells from tobacco carcinogens thereby reduces the risk of developing cancer in lungs.