List of players released by IPL teams

New Delhi: Following is the list of players who have been released by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: (10 players)
Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.
Remaining purse: Rs 35.7 crore
Chennai Super Kings: (6 Players)
Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.
Remaining purse: Rs 22.9 crore
Rajasthan Royals: (8 players)
Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.
Remaining purse: Rs 34.85 crore
Delhi Capitals: (6 players)
Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.
Remaining purse: Rs 12.8 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: (5 players)
Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj
Remaining purse: Rs 10.75 crore
Kings XI Punjab: (9 players)
Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.
Remaining purse: Rs 53.2 crore
Mumbai Indians: (7 players)
Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.
Remaining purse: Rs 15.35 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: (6 players)
Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.
Remaining purse: Rs 10.85 crore.