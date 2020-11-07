Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall says finding love in lockdown was strange

News Desk 1Published: 7th November 2020 9:09 am IST
Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall says finding love in lockdown was strange

London, Nov 7 : Little Mix band member Jade Thirlwall has opened up about finding love during lockdown. The 27-year-old singer began romancing musician and actor Jordan Stephens earlier this year.

However, what seems strange to Jade is that she wasn’t “looking for anyone” at the time. In fact, she was thoroughly enjoying being independant, reports mirror.co.uk.

“I ended up meeting someone in lockdown which is strange… I quite enjoyed doing it that way. We had real dates and really got to know each other. I wouldn’t say I was looking for anyone at the time,” she said.

“I was happy to be in lockdown because I am independent. I think you can still strive in your singleness in lockdown,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Indians biggest beneficiaries as Canada to admit 401,000 new immigrants
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 7th November 2020 9:09 am IST
Back to top button