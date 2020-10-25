Live audience gives sense of confidence: Athiya Shetty (Ld)

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANSlife) Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who walked the virtual ramp at the digital version of the Lakme Fashion Week, says live audiences give “sense of confidence” to the one on the runway which was lacking in this new format.

“The entire process was very different from the usual hustle and bustle and the energy of the audience and so many people backstage feeling off that vibe. This was much more composed and calmer. I did miss the experience and the audience feeding off energy and the vibe. I feel the audience gives you a sense of confidence. And also, you feed off the energy when they are cheering. So, it was it was very different but I wouldn’t say that this was a bad experience. Everybody has to be careful and cautious and we have to adjust and adapt to the new way of working,” says Athiya while commenting on her experience of being the part of a virtual fashion week.

She featured in a fashion film. presented by designer Aisha Rao on Day 5 of the bi-annual fashion event.

She says she loves that no one has to be forced to look a certain way or be very correct in the way you look since the work-from-home has begun. Sharing how her work-from-home wardrobe looks like, she says she likes to be in comfortable clothing and without any make-up.

“I work-from-home wardrobe is pajamas at the bottom because on a zoom call you can’t really see what your entire outfit looks like. So it’s usually like sweatpants or something very comfortable at the bottom and a cute top or something usually cotton and easy and breezy. I love the fact that now you don’t have to be forced to look in a certain way or be very correct in the way you look. You can be yourself and have fun with that.”

The “Motichoor Chaknachoor” actress reveals she made not used make-up since the lockdown happened. “I have used make-up after seven-eight months. Today is the first time after the since the lockdown I’m actually doing a proper hair and makeup. It feels very refreshing and different. At home it was just like sunblock, lip balm and maybe cheek tint.”

In the video, Athiya was seen in a multi-colour skirt with abstract print and sequins work and pockets, teamed with matching full-sleeved V neck blouse. Aisha’s collection ‘Pastiche’ is a homage to all the flora and fauna lost in the Australian bush fires, and is full of signature timeless silhouettes made with unique handcrafted techniques, which any millennial bride will love! It was made with a long-term vision of zero waste by introducing a range of occasion wear embroidered using sock bands that get left behind in the sock manufacturing process. Aari technique has been used to tie the sock waste together in each motif.

