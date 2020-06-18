Live: Colonel Santosh Babu’s last rites

Suryapet: Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu have been taken to Suryapet for the last rites. His family bid tearful adieu to Colonel Santosh Babu. He will be consigned to flames at his native village Kasarabad in Telangana’s Suryapet district.

The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley, were taken for last rites here on Thursday.

Before this, Guard of honour was given to the late Colonel and hundreds of people gathered at his residence in Suryapet to pay their last respects.

The Colonel’s mortal remains were brought to his residence in Suryapet late night yesterday.

The Indian Army paid its last respects yesterday to Colonel Santosh, who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“The mortal remains of the officer was received at Hakimpet Air Force Station by senior government officials and military personnel of headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area with full military honours befitting a soldier,” according to an official release.

The Colonel is an alumni of Sainik School Korukonda and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

He got commissioned into the Bihar Regiment from Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun and went on to complete the prestigious Defence Service Staff Course from Wellington before taking over the command of his Battalion.

Colonel Babu is survived by his wife and two children, who reached Hyderabad for the cremation accompanied by officials of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

Feeling sad that I lost my only "Son" and at the same time feeling proud that my son sacrificed his life for the nation says Manjula mother of Col.Santosh Babu who was martyred by #ChineseArmyinLadakh #warherosantoshbabu pic.twitter.com/ZDADfEfkw6 — Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) June 16, 2020

“A wreath on behalf of the Army Commander and all ranks of Southern Command was laid in honour of the valiant soldier by Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME. Wife of Col Santosh Babu B Santosh and children paid tribute,” said the release.

Tributes were also paid by Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, State Ministers K Rama Rao, Malla Reddy, Jagdish Reddy, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar among others.

Source: With inputs from ANI

