Live: Huzurabad by-poll result

Huzurabad: The counting of votes for the Huzurabad Assembly by-poll that has become a battle of prestige for both the Chief Minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekar Rao and Eatala Rajender.in Telangana started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

In the fiercely contested by-election, 86.33 percent of nearly 2.37 lakh voters cast their votes. The poll percentage was 2.5 per cent higher than the turnout in 2018.

Out of 2,36,837 voters, 2,05,053 cast their votes in the by-election, which was peaceful barring minor skirmishes between the TRS and BJP supporters.

A total of 30 candidates were in the fray in the by-election, caused by the resignation of Eatala Rajender after he was dropped from the state cabinet by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao following allegations of land grabbing.

11:18 am Fourth round of counting completed. BJP’s Eatala Rajender is leading by 1,832 votes.

10:50 am: After the third round, the number of votes polled by BJP, TRS, and Congress candidates is 13525, 12262, and 446 respectively.

10:30 am: Second round of counting comes to end. Currently, Eatala Rajender leads by 358 votes. He has secured 9461 total votes while TRS and Congress candidates bagged 9103 and 339 votes respectively.

9:40 am: After the first round of counting, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender leads by 166 votes. Rajender bagged 4610 votes while TRS and Congress candidates pocketed 4444 and 199 votes respectively.

Exit polls

Rajender, who has been representing the Huzurabad seat since 2009, contested as a BJP candidate. He was locked in a direct fight against Gellu Srinivas Yadav of the TRS.

Earlier, some exit polls showed that BJP will emerge victorious with about 50 percent votes. TRS is likely to poll 43 percent. The Congress party’s Venkat Balmoor may get just 5.7 percent votes.

In 2018, Congress had garnered 34 percent votes. Rajender had retained the seat defeating his nearest rival Kaushik Reddy of Congress by over 43,000 votes. The TRS candidate had polled 1,04,840 while the Congress candidate secured 61,121 votes.