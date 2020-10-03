Liverpool’s Sadio Mane tests COVID positive

Liverpool [UK]: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the football club said in a statement.

“Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines,” the club said on late Friday.

The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health overall, the club said.

The Senegalese forward is the second player in Liverpool to test positive after new signing Thiago Alcantara.

“However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period,” the club said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 34.4 million people have been infected with the COVID-19 worldwide, with over 1 million deaths.

In the United Kingdom alone, 470,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded with over 42,000 fatalities.

Hello, I´ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms. I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately.



Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones, to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YHL2VjGe5z — Sadio Mané (@SMane_Officiel) October 2, 2020

Source: ANI