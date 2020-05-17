Living through Covid-19: Indian perspectives

Hyderabad: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Osmania University, along with the Centre for Digital Education Technology (OU) and the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College, Hyderabad) will be organizing a 5 day Webinar series dealing with the impact of Covid-19 on Indian society, citizenry, economy, education and media from May 18, 2020.

With the entire world under the grip of the pandemic, governments have had to take drastic measures to control the spread of the virus. This in turn has had a cascading effect on every aspect of life.

The 5-day long program will bring together a panel of distinguished academicians, entrepreneurs, and media personalities to delve into the challenges and opportunities presented by the lockdown imposed on social and economic activity.

The series includes sessions exploring the impact of these measures on Indian media, on the MSME sector, on migrants and marginalized sections, on the educational sector, and on everyday life.

Speakers include Prof. K. Stevenson (OU), Prof. G. Nagamallika (EFLU), Prof. Kishore Gubburi (Guru Nanak Business School), Mr. Sudhakar Goud (Kristan Health Care), Ms. Namratha Jaiswal (Aman Vedika), Ms Ritvika (Youngistaan Foundation), Mr. A. Muthyam (Amida Edu Tech), Mrs. S. Supriya (EMMRC), Prof. Shulagna Sarkar (IPE Hyderabad) and Mrs. Padma Priya (Suno India).

The online sessions, open to professionals, faculty, graduate and postgraduate students, will be moderated by Prof. PL Vishweshwar Rao, Director, St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College with the assistance of Amida Edu Tech.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.