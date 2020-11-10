LJP absent from EC result website, thanks to its no ‘show’

New Delhi, Nov 10 : While Chirag Paswan was talking of forming a government in Bihar along with the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly election, his LJP’s dismal performance couldn’t even get it a spot in the list of parties winning seats in the state on the Election Commission’s website, almost 12 hours into the counting.

There were 11 parties of all hues, including Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM which had won one seat and was leading on four others, and even Independents were listed but the Lok Janshakti Party, which seems set for an electoral blank, was conspicuously absent.

However, the site showed that the LJP, which had contested 137 seats, garnered 5.61 per cent vote share, as of 7.30 p.m.

Shortly before the Assembly election, Chirag Paswan, who had been taking potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over various issues, had announced his party would go solo – but remain in National Democratic Alliance at the central level.

He had led an aggressive campaign against Nitish Kumar, terming him as “greedy”, “would befriend anyone to remain in power” and he “most corrupt Chief Minister” Bihar has ever seen. This had led to flak from the JD-U, which accused him of weakening its chances.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.