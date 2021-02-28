LJP post-poll meeting held in Patna

Patna, Feb 28 : After its dismal performance in the Bihar Assembly polls, the first major meeting of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was held at the party’s head office in Patna on Sunday.

The meeting was headed by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. The party invited all important leaders to analyse the defeat in the recent Assembly polls. Besides, leaders are also accessing the situation after several members left the party and joined JD-U. Ex-LJP MLC Nutan Singh recently joined the BJP.

LJP contested 143 seats in Bihar and managed to win just one seat. Moreover, the only MLA Raj Kumar Singh and MP Chandan Singh met with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 15.

These two leaders however claim that it was a courtesy meeting with Nitish as he is heading NDA in Bihar. The statements of these two leaders are different from the party line and stand of Chirag Paswan against Nitish Kumar.

Chirag Paswan is extremely critical of the Bihar CM while the meeting of these two leaders had given an impression that there is a possibility of them joining the JD-U.

Chirag Paswan is facing the challenge of keeping his flock together in Bihar. He is facing the heat after Nutan Singh joined BJP.

LJP is not the part of NDA in Bihar, still Paswan advocates the ideology of the saffron party and backs Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has donated Rs 1.11 lakh for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

