Lockdown 3.0: People make beeline for liquor, Delhi

New Delhi: People push each other to get into a queue outside a wine shop after authorities allowed the sale of liquor with certain restrictions, during ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2020. Many government-run liquor shops which opened after a gap of over 40 days in the national capital on Monday had to be shut as people who gathered outside the outlets did not follow social distancing norms, and the police had to use mild force in some cases to disperse the unruly crowd. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Delhi: As per the guidelines for lockdown 3.0 from the government of India many alcohol consumers get relief.

The government order of opening the wine shops had resulted in an increase in the number of commuters on roads and increased traffic. Moreover, the queues in front of these liquor shops seem to be endless without any assurance of social distancing.

A video from Vishwas Nagar, road no: 15 and 16, New Delhi had witnessed hordes of alcohol buyers resulting in endless queues.

Moreover, these alcohol buyers were also seen buying ration from the adjacent ration shop.

