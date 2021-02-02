Lockdown blues: Spurt in Minor girls’ marriages, child labour and trafficking

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Pragna Pranade had visited Telangana state. She informed that NCPCR had launched an application “Maasi” to protect the children’s rights. The aim of this application is to ensure implementation of Juvenile Justice System. As per this application a quarterly report is being released regularly.

This application contains pictures and videos of the children as well as those organizations who are working for their welfare. This application uses geographical locations and records the arrival of the children in such organizations.

This application also contains information about the performance of children protection committees at district and state levels. This application is available for all those stake holders who are working for the protection of the children’s rights.

Pranade informed that the rampant cases of child labour and child trafficking is worrisome. “The authorities must pay attention to the trafficking of the children for prostitution and for child labour. Most of such incidents are taking place around the national highways.”

Pranade informed that there is a spurt in the incidents of child marriages during and after the lock-down. She urged the religious leaders, community leaders and district authorities to prevent such marriages. “An awareness campaign must be launched with the participation of religious and community leaders to stop such incidents,” Pranade said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005. The Commission works under the aegis of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Govt. of India.