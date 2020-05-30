Lockdown in Containment Zones extended till June 30

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30.

Based on the directions of the National Disaster Management Authority to issue an order to extend the lockdown in Containment Zones up to June 30, and to re-open prohibited activities outside containment zones in a phased manner, the Union Home Secretary issued “Guidelines for Phased Re-opening” in the exercise of powers under Section 10(2)(l) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Containment Zones will be demarcated by the District Authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Only essential activities will be allowed in containment zones.

In areas outside containment zones, prohibited activities will be re-opened in a phased manner.

Religious places/places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping malls will be allowed with effect from June 8.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions to be opened after consultations with states/UTs. Based on feedback, a decision on re-opening of educational institutions will be taken in July 2020.

Based on the assessment of the situation, dates for re-starting the following activities will be decided.

International air travel of passengers.

Metro Rail

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums.

States/UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

Unrestricted movement of persons and goods

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

However, if a State/UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate the movement of persons, it has to give wide publicity in advance regarding restrictions to be placed on such movement.

Shramik Trains/Domestic Air travel

Movement by passenger trains and Shramik special trains, domestic passenger air travel, movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad, evacuation of foreign nationals, and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

