Lockdown: Delhi Police chief holds video meet with officers

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner on Thursday held a video meet with more than 50 IPS officers to chalk out strategy to deal with the situation arising out of the lockdown.

S.N. Shrivastava held the meet through video conferencing from his office at Jaisingh Road in New Delhi, while others were at their respective offices.

The meeting was held to devise strategy to deal with the situation arising out of the lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, sources said.

The video meet was necessary to maintain social distancing which is the need of the hour, an officer present in the meeting said.

Deputy commissioners of all the 15 districts, joint commissioners of all ranges, heads of crime branch and special cell were present during the meet.

Source: PTI

