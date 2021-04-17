Lockdown fear drives woman to suicide

Ajmer: Usha Devi (55) committed suicide in Ajmer in Rajasthan anticipating another lockdown in the country.

According to the Police sources, woman’s husband Sundar Singh, a resident of Bhajan ganj used to earn his livelihood by setting up a breakfast stall in the area.

Sundar Singh said to the police that talks were going on to conduct the marriage of their daughter but due to the financial problems and the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases and the subsequent rumours of another lockdown forced the woman to commit suicide.