Lockdown guidelines: Here is list of prohibited activities

New Delhi: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued lockdown guidelines on Sunday.

As per the guidelines, the following activities are prohibited during the lockdown which will remain in force up to 31st May.

All domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance. Metro rail services, schools and colleges to remain closed. Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms to remain shut. All social, political, religious functions, and places of worship to remain shut. Movement of people will remain strictly prohibited across the country from 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities. People above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children aged below 10 shall stay at home. Shops in containment zones and malls will remain closed.

It may be mentioned that the lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24th March for 21 days with effect from March 25. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

