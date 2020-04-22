Lockdown Heroes: YuvaSangathan Kishanganj distribute ration kits

Bihar: Yuva Sangathan Kishanganj distributes ration kits among poor people during lockdown.

A Muslim dominated area in Bihar state, Kishanganj where there are many people lives in poverty.

Last year when flood hits the area, Yuva Sangathan Kishanganj helped them.

As the nation is under lockdown, this Sangathan helping poor and needy people with ration kits.

They are also making special Ramadan ration kits in which they will be giving dates and fruits too.

You can transfer your donation to Intekhab Danish to help him in serving this poor people.

Account Number: 35239912870

IFSC Code: SBIN0011809

Name: Intekhab Danish

PhonePay/GooglePay: 8809931907

You can contact Intekhab Danish on 7320813664 for any queries.

