Lockdown in Delhi extended by another week: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in the national capital for one more week till May 3 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The situation is far from normal in Delhi due to which the Delhi government has extended the lockdown for another week.

“ÇOVID-19 has wreaked havoc in Delhi. A lot of deliberation has been done on extending the lockdown for another week. The lockdown has been imposed in Delhi till May 3, 5 a.m.,” Kejriwal said.

“During the lockdown, we saw that the infection rate has gone up to nearly 36 percent… till date, we have not seen such an infection rate in Delhi. It has come down in the last two days, on Sunday it is nearly 29 percent.”