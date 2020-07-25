Lockdown in Himachal’s industrial hub till Tuesday morning

Shimla: As the coronavirus cases spike in its industrial hub of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh, the local administration has announced compete for lockdown for two days from Saturday midnight to curb the spread.

An order by the District Magistrate says the movement of people would be restricted entirely till 6 a.m. on July 28.

The local authorities have been directed to make arrangements to enforce the lockdown and maintain law and order.

At least 384 cases have been reported from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh belt in Solan district till date.

Currently, the state has 781 cases, and 1,145 have been cured so far.

Source: IANS