Lockdown in Himachal’s industrial hub till Tuesday morning

The local authorities have been directed to make arrangements to enforce the lockdown and maintain law and order.

Posted By News Desk Published: 25th July 2020 1:31 pm IST
66 policemen found coronavirus positive in Jharkhand

Shimla: As the coronavirus cases spike in its industrial hub of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh, the local administration has announced compete for lockdown for two days from Saturday midnight to curb the spread.

An order by the District Magistrate says the movement of people would be restricted entirely till 6 a.m. on July 28.

The local authorities have been directed to make arrangements to enforce the lockdown and maintain law and order.

At least 384 cases have been reported from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh belt in Solan district till date.

Currently, the state has 781 cases, and 1,145 have been cured so far.

Source: IANS
Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close