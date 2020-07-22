Lockdown lifted, normal life resumes in Nepal

Kathmandu: Normal life resumed on Wednesday after Nepal lifted the lockdown the previous day with buses plying and people going about their work wearing masks, according to ANI sources.

The mountainous country had imposed a nationwide lockdown since March 24, soon after the first confirmed case of the virus was detected in Kathmandu. The carrier was a student who had returned from Wuhan to Kathmandu.

Since then the cases in the country have grown and stood at around 17,000, according to sources. With 40 deaths, one of the lowest in the world, the mountainous country decided it was time to reopen its economic activities and resume normal activities.

Source: ANI