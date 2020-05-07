Lockdown: Mumbai police’s ‘safety tunes’ top Twitter charts

Mumbai: After heart-warming videos and messages, the Mumbai police on Thursday posted memes of popular rock bands, termed as ‘safety tunes’, urging citizens to stay indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The city police, in the past, have adopted unique ways to appeal to citizens to follow the lockdown, which has been in place since March.

“Stay indoors, for we are on the streets, playing your favourite safety tunes with our Band-o-bast,” the tweet posted on @MumbaiPolice reads, with memes of popular rock bands such as U2, Backstreet Boys, Oasis and Linkin Park.

Using names of these bands cleverly, the police advised citizens to “U2” stay home, not loiter in “backstreet boys”, home is an “oasis” and don’t visit “Linkin park”.

The post garnered praise from Twitteraties, who appreciated the police for their taste in music.

The city police’s Twitter handle recently crossed the five million followers mark.

Source: PTI

