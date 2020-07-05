Lockdown not a solution to curb corona : Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav today said that lockdown is not solution to corona related problems.

The minister said that there is a danger of rise in corona cases in the GHMC area in future if the people are not alert. He stated that since corona is increasing people have to follow lockdown guidelines.

Corona may come and go with or without symptoms and the people need not to fear he said. The government is observing the cases rise and situations arising out of it he said.

However, the lockdown is not going to help anyone the minister felt. Several issues are linked to the lockdown and the things are under control he said. He said that the virus may spread 70 percent of people if they failed to take preventive steps. The people above 60 years age have to be cautious from the virus, Srinivas Yadav said.

The government is conducting required number of tests for corona in the GHMC area. There are more cases being regularly reported in the city and the people have to be careful the minister said. Wearing masks, sanitising the hands will help prevent the virus spread he added. Those with symptoms should take tests