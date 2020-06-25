Lockdown: People gather at Mumbai mosque, five booked

By Qayam Published: June 25, 2020, 3:10 pm IST

Mumbai: A case has been registered against five persons, including the trustees of an Andheri- based mosque, for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown norms after a group of people assembled in the premises on Thursday, police said.

The DN Nagar police received a call that some people had assembled at Eidgah Masjid in Andheri in the morning, following which a team was sent there, an official said.

The police found that no social distancing norms were followed in the premises and further probe revealed that people had not gathered for prayers, but were there for some discussion, he said.

“As of now, we have mentioned the names of five people, including the trustees, in the FIR. A case has been registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC,” senior inspector Parmeshwar Ganame of DN Nagar police station said.

Meanwhile, a person who was present at the mosque, claimed that people had gathered to discuss the distribution of essential commodities to the poor and proper precautions were taken at the premises.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close