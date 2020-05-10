Lockdown: PM to interact with CMs on Monday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 07, 2020. (PIB/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

This will be the fifth meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.