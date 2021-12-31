`Lockdown stage’ approaching, says Maharashtra minister

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 31st December 2021 11:05 pm IST
COVID-19: India logs 30,256 new cases
Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The stage of imposing a fresh lockdown is approaching in Maharashtra but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on it, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said here on Friday.

Maharashtra recorded 8,067 new coronavirus cases during the day, a rise of 2,699 compared to Thursday, and eight deaths.

The stage of lockdown is approaching. But the chief minister will take a decision on when to impose it, Wadettiwar, the minister for disaster management, told reporters. Decision on restrictions on travel and colleges will be taken together, he added.

MS Education Academy

Maharashtra has seen a sharp rise in new daily coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021. The state government, in fresh guidelines issued on Thursday night, capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button