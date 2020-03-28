lockdown: Tippler commits suicide upset at not getting liquor

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old daily wage worker here allegedly committed suicide as he was upset at not being able to get liquor after the coronavirus lockdown and after struggling with withdrawal symptoms, police said on Saturday.

P Madhu jumped off a government residential building on Friday morning, they said.

An alcoholic, he was earlier employed as a labourer in the film industry, they said.

Police quoted family members as saying that he had been behaving oddly ever since the lockdown began and could not get alcohol

They said the withdrawal symptoms of liquor might have driven him to take the extreme step.

Some of the residents at the building noticed the body and informed police.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.