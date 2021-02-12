Lodhi Colony SHO shifted out after 17 arrested for gambling

New Delhi, Feb 12 : The SHO Lodhi Colony has been sent to district lines and two beat constables suspended after a raid by a vigilance team found gambling going on the area, a police officer said on Friday.

During the raid in the intervening night of February 11 and 12, the staff of South District Vigilance Cell reached Prabhu Market where they saw people gambling by using plastic charts and chits.

The 17 persons involved were arrested and booked under Sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act in a case registered at Lodhi Colony police station.

Cash amounting to Rs 5,940, plastic and paper charts used for gambling money, eight gambling slips with 4 carbon copies were also recovered.

“In this case, two beat personnel have been placed under suspension and SHO Lodhi Colony has been sent to District Lines,” DCP, South Delhi, Atul Thakur said.

