Logitech unveils keyboard case starting at Rs 11,995

New Delhi: Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech on Thursday launched an all-in-one backlit keyboard case — SLIM FOLIO PRO — for the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation).

The keyboard case for the 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at Rs 11,995 and the case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) is available for Rs 12,995 on Amazon.

“The new Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO brings even more versatility to iPad Pro, with a high-performance backlit keyboard layout that lets you work at your highest level,” Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia at Logitech, said in a statement.

“With one click it makes your iPad Pro more like a laptop for easy typing whenever and wherever you need it,” Jangra added.

The keyboard also features a full row of iOS shortcut keys to control brightness, volume and more.

The sides of the case are open so you can charge Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) without removing the case and when you’re done sketching, slide the Apple Pencil inside the magnetic latch, where it won’t get lost or in the way.

With Bluetooth LE pairing, the setup is simple and the case maintains a reliable wireless connection between iPad Pro and keyboard.

Once connected, your keyboard automatically remembers your device every time you open your iPad Pro to type.

The rechargeable battery lasts up to three months on a single charge.