Lok Sabha likely to discuss Delhi violence on Wednesday

New Delhi: Having witnessed frequent disruptions last week over opposition demand for immediate debate on Delhi violence, the Lok Sabha is expected to take up the issue on Wednesday with a discussion on the “recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi” figuring in the agenda of the House.

Congress leader expected to start discussion

The discussion is expected to be initiated by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The government had said last week to repeated demands of opposition that it is prepared for it on March 11 after Holi in Lok Sabha and on March 12 in the Rajya Sabha.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

The discussion is expected to take place when the Congress is battling for the survival of its government in Madhya Pradesh after its prominent leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party.

Twenty-two of his loyalist MLAs are learnt to have resigned in Madhya Pradesh plunging Chief Minister Kamal Nath led government into a deep crisis.